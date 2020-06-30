Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 Royal $40, BioShock Collection $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering the Persona 5 Royal SteelBook Launch Edition for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, or $50 at Amazon without the SteelBook, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and matching our previous mention on the standard version. While the base game was already a massive one with countless hours of content, the Royal edition brings additional characters, friends, story, locations to traverse, and a “grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including some new digital Xbox sales, BioShock: The Collection, Stardew Valley, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive Series, Mega Man 11, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU

PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster cast includes both old and new favorites

First look at new MOBA-style Pokémon Unite team battle game for Switch, more

Crash Bandicoot 4 debut trailer unveiled, now slated for PS4/Xbox One in 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 backwards compatibility for PS5/Xbox Series X + more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!