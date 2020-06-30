Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 Royal $40, BioShock Collection $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering the Persona 5 Royal SteelBook Launch Edition for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, or $50 at Amazon without the SteelBook, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and matching our previous mention on the standard version. While the base game was already a massive one with countless hours of content, the Royal edition brings additional characters, friends, story, locations to traverse, and a “grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including some new digital Xbox sales, BioShock: The Collection, Stardew Valley, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive Series, Mega Man 11, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox Shocktober in Summer up to 75% off
- New Xbox Deals Unlocked Add-ons up to 70% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- Sony Mid-Year PSN sale from under $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $30 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Stardew Valley $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Splinter Cell Chaos Theory $3.50 (Reg. $5+)
- The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive $25 (Reg. $50)
- Blair Witch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tropico 6 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO City Undercover $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tekken 7 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $20 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $15 (Reg. $30)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $15 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $63 (Reg. $150)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 on Xbox/PS4 (Reg. $20)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- The Last of Us Part II $56 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU
PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more
Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster cast includes both old and new favorites
First look at new MOBA-style Pokémon Unite team battle game for Switch, more
Crash Bandicoot 4 debut trailer unveiled, now slated for PS4/Xbox One in 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 backwards compatibility for PS5/Xbox Series X + more
