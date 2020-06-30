Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 Royal $40, BioShock Collection $10, more

- Jun. 30th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering the Persona 5 Royal SteelBook Launch Edition for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, or $50 at Amazon without the SteelBook, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and matching our previous mention on the standard version. While the base game was already a massive one with countless hours of content, the Royal edition brings additional characters, friends, story, locations to traverse, and a “grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including some new digital Xbox sales, BioShock: The Collection, Stardew Valley, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive Series, Mega Man 11, and much more.

