It is now time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While you’ll find all of the most notable drops from Apple’s digital marketplaces down below, don’t forget we still have big-time ongoing offers on Agent A and The Room series. Today’s collection is highlighted by titles like Plant Light Meter, Incredibox for Mac, and the Rebel Inc. game from the creators of the popular Plague Inc, which recently saw some free content added in the wake of COVID-19. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: My Pairing: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: IQ Test Pro Edition: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SmartCoach Basketball Training: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Helius’ – full of life: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmicast: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Chooser!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ArtRage: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kauldron: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Video Joiner & Trimmer Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: $4 (Reg. $20)

More on Rebel Inc.:

The war is ‘over’ – but we all know that doesn’t mean anything. To stabilise the country, you need to balance military and civilian priorities to win the hearts and minds of the people, whilst also stopping insurgents from seizing power! Rebel Inc. is the brand new game from the creator of ‘Plague Inc.’ – one of the most popular paid games ever with over 130 million players. Brilliantly executed with beautiful graphics and critically acclaimed gameplay – Rebel Inc. offers a deeply engaging, strategic challenge inspired by the complexities and consequences of modern counter insurgency.

