Today’s Best Game Deals: L.A. Noire Switch $25, Pokémon Let’s Go $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Switch version of Rockstar’s L.A. Noire for $24.99. Regularly up to $50 on the eShop, today’s offer is $5 below the best price on Amazon and the lowest we can find. This is a dark crime thriller set in 1940’s Los Angeles where players take on the role an LAPD detective. Making your way up the ranks, this unique experience features “revolutionary facial animation” interrogations and new enhancements specifically for Nintendo Switch including gesture-based controls and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Pokémon Let’s Go, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Cave Story+, Batman Return to Arkham, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox Shocktober in Summer up to 75% off
- New Xbox Deals Unlocked Add-ons up to 70% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- Sony Mid-Year PSN sale from under $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $31 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! or Pikachu! $45 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Ikaruga $10 (Reg. $15)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $45 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Worlds $6 (Reg. $20)
- Cave Story+ $10 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Return to Arkham $15 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Crash Team Racing Nitros and Pin Bundle $40 (Reg. $55)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal and Fox POP! bundle $35 (Reg. $60+)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $6 (Reg. $30)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Revelations $8 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield V $12 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Stardew Valley $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive $25 (Reg. $50)
- Blair Witch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tropico 6 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO City Undercover $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tekken 7 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $20 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $15 (Reg. $30)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $59 (Reg. $150)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
