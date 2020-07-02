Today’s Best Game Deals: L.A. Noire Switch $25, Pokémon Let’s Go $45, more

- Jul. 2nd 2020 9:41 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the Switch version of Rockstar’s L.A. Noire for $24.99. Regularly up to $50 on the eShop, today’s offer is $5 below the best price on Amazon and the lowest we can find. This is a dark crime thriller set in 1940’s Los Angeles where players take on the role an LAPD detective. Making your way up the ranks, this unique experience features “revolutionary facial animation” interrogations and new enhancements specifically for Nintendo Switch including gesture-based controls and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Pokémon Let’s Go, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Cave Story+, Batman Return to Arkham, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Sony revealed 9 new PlayStation 5 indie games + PS Now updates, more

Crysis Remastered leaks on Microsoft store: New trailer, release date, more

Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU

PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster cast includes both old and new favorites

First look at new MOBA-style Pokémon Unite team battle game for Switch, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop Rockstar

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard