Just a few days after VIZIO officially unveiled its first OLED offering, Xiaomi is entering the mix with its own TV sporting the inky-black panel so many have come to love. Xiaomi is known for its wide range of consumer-facing technology, including a selection of streaming media players, electric scooters, and much more. The latest expansion into the ever-growing OLED TV market is a welcome one. We have full details on the latest announcement from Xiaomi down below, including pricing, availability, and more.

Xiaomi enters the competitive OLED TV market

The winding story of OLED technology largely begins and ends with LG. Up until recently, picking up an OLED display meant sticking LG panels; however, that’s slowly starting to change. On top of VIZIO entering into this space in 2020, Sony has been rolling out some of its own OLED offerings this year.

OLED TVs have long been seen as the industry standard for consumers, with brilliant refresh rates, contrast, and deep blacks. However, a lack of competition has made it a challenge to have prices drop at all.

Xiaomi’s new Master Series TVs will start off with a 65-inch model that will retail for RMB 12,999 or just under $1,900 in the US.

From a specs point of view, Xiaomi will check nearly every box you’d want in a 2020 TV. It’s centered around an OLED 10-bit 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rates.

There’s also support for all of the latest HDR and Dolby specs, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, along with HDMI 2.1 and Atmos. It really does check all of the boxes as far as that is concerned.

One other notable spec is that Xiaomi has built this TV specifically for gamers. Noting that it’s made for the “next-generation,” this model arrives with an impressive 1-millisecond response time, which is without a doubt amongst the best in the industry.

Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will make its new OLED TV available in Japan first before any potential arrival in the United States. The roughly $1,900 price tag is notable as it undercuts VIZIO on price.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like about what Xiaomi is doing here. The price is largely competitive and coming in at less than VIZIO is notable. Any competition that will bring down OLED prices is a win in my book. Here’s to hoping that more and more TV manufacturers can enter the OLED mix and continue to drive down prices across the board.

