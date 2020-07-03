It’s now time to head into the 4th of July holiday weekend with all of the best Android app deals in tow. There are a number of notable deals still live from earlier this week down below, but we are now ready to gather all of this weekend’s best. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Bloons TD 6, Pegs – Solitaire, Slender man RE, G30 – A Memory Maze, Preposition Master Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s most notable Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Motorola’s unlocked smartphones starting at $100. That deal joins ongoing offers on the Google Pixel 3/XL and the Motorola One Action. Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch is still 33% off but we also spotted the brand’s Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch at $99 today, plus even more from $77.50. Holiday 4th of July sales also continue through this weekend via Google, Best Buy, and even more right here. Lastly, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Bloons TD 6 :

Get ready for a massive 3D tower defense game designed to give you hours and hours of the best strategy gaming available. Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome monkey towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last Bloon that comes your way! And there’s heaps more! We packed as much content and polish into this game as possible, and we’ll continue to add new features, content, and challenges in regular updates.

