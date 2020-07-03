It’s now time to head into the 4th of July holiday weekend with all of the best Android app deals in tow. There are a number of notable deals still live from earlier this week down below, but we are now ready to gather all of this weekend’s best. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Bloons TD 6, Pegs – Solitaire, Slender man RE, G30 – A Memory Maze, Preposition Master Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s most notable Android app deals.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Temperature Converter Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- 80s Music Radio Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting FREE (Reg. $3.50)
- Cuticon Drop – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Pegs – Solitaire FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- League of Stickman 2020 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Slender man RE FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Broken Words PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Bloons TD 6 $1 (Reg. $5)
- EX Photo Gallery Pro $1 (Reg. $7.50)
- G30 – A Memory Maze $1 (Reg. $4)
- Zombie Simulator Z – Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- Redsun RTS Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mental Hospital VI – Child of Evil $1 (Reg. $3)
- Vodobanka Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Starbeard – Intergalactic Roguelike $1 (Reg. $3)
- Super Oscar Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- Preposition Master Pro $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Guru Maps Pro $47 (Reg. $68)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp FREE (Reg. $1)
- Apprendre l’Anglais Business FREE (Reg. $5)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calculator FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Blindy – Hardest 2D Platformer FREE (Reg. $2)
- Titan Quest $3 (Reg. $8)
- MPC MACHINE – Sampler Drum Machine $5 (Reg. $11)
- Rebel Cops $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- This Is the Police $2 (Reg. $8)
- Kaori After Story $1 (Reg. $5)
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Crystalline $2 (Reg. $10)
- RPG Ascendants: Power Rising $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- MBTA Rail $1 (Reg. $2)
- Speccy – Complete Sinclair ZX $3 (Reg. $5)
- Draw Cartoons 2 PRO $2 (Reg. $3.50)
More on Bloons TD 6:
Get ready for a massive 3D tower defense game designed to give you hours and hours of the best strategy gaming available. Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome monkey towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last Bloon that comes your way! And there’s heaps more! We packed as much content and polish into this game as possible, and we’ll continue to add new features, content, and challenges in regular updates.
