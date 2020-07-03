Hanes Comfortblend Socks 6-pack for just $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)

- Jul. 3rd 2020 12:17 pm ET

0

Amazon’s offering the Hanes Men’s Comfortblend Max Cushion 6-pack White Low Cut Socks for $7 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $10, that’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. These socks feature odor-fighting material to help keep you smelling fresh. It also features sweat-wicking material and a cushioned footbed for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 450 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about the socks.

Hanes Comfortblend Max Cushions feautre:

  • Polyester/spandex blend provides softness and durability
  • Fresh iq advanced odor protection technology attacks odor-causing bacteria to help you feel fresh all day
  • Maximum cushioned foot bottom for ultimate comfort
  • Keep feet dry with wicking yarns

