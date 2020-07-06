Gallium nitride chargers are seemingly popping up all over the market in 2020 following their introduction earlier this year. We’ve seen examples from Anker and Aukey, amongst others, but today we’re getting our first glimpse of Hyper’s latest. Following a successful Kickstarter launch, the HyperJuice 100W GaN USB-C Charger is available at various retailers for all. With quick power-up speeds and the latest in charging technology, this accessory is sure to be a hit with the latest MacBooks and iPad Pros. Hit the jump for full details on pricing, availability, and more.

HyperJuice is the “smallest” 100W GaN charger

Coming in at the size of a credit card with the ability to power up to four devices at once, there’s a lot to like about the new HyperJuice 100W charger. Hyper claims that it’s the “world’s first and smallest” 100 GaN charger on the market, bringing together an uber compact footprint with quick charging speeds.

Those 100W speeds make it a perfect pairing for a modern-day mobile setup, quickly able to power up the latest MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iPhones. There are two USB-C ports on the top, along with two traditional USB-A ports on the bottom. A foldable plug design rounds out the list of notable features, which helps this plug cutdown its overall footprint, as well.

Here’s a list of all the top specs:

Powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology

New GaN semiconductor material is smaller, faster, and more efficient

2 x USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 (Max 100W) and 2 x USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 (Max 18W) ports

Industry-leading 95% power efficiency

Includes EU/UK/AU pin converters and worldwide universal 100-240V voltage so that can be used in virtually any country Pricing and availability The new HyperJuice 100W Wall Charger is available for purchase today at $100 via retailers like Amazon and B&H. While it’s an investment, the power output here is definitely worth a look if you need to charge up multiple devices at a time. 9to5Toys’ Take There’s a lot to like about Hyper’s latest release. It’s compact design and the integration of GaN technology make it a no-brainer purchase for power users. For those consumers more in the mainstream, there are options out there for notably less with similar features. Specifically, anyone currently rocking a MacBook Pro and iPad Pro combination, or a frequent traveler, may want to consider paying the premium cost here for a dependable product with serious charging speeds. You can learn more on the product listing page for additional details.

