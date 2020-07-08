This Lifetime Deck Box has 150-gallons of outdoor storage at $170 (Amazon low)

- Jul. 8th 2020 1:00 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Lifetime 150-Gallon Heavy-Duty Outdoor Storage Deck Box for $169.92 shipped. Regularly around $220 at Amazon, it currently fetches as much from Walmart and $250 over at Home Depot. Ideal for expanding your outdoor storage capacity, this model provides 150-gallons of UV-protected and water-resistant space for just about anything you can fit in there. Other features include a spring-hinge lid that “won’t slam shut,” a lockable lid, molded handles, and an exterior that won’t “fade, crack, or peel.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon and ships with a 10-year warranty. More details below.

If the 150-gallon capacity is overkill for your outdoor storage needs, take a look at the 116-gallon Lifetime option. It comes in at $130 on Amazon and carries solid ratings as well. It ships with the same 10-year warranty as today’s lead deal, just with less overall carrying capacity.

While we are talking about kitting out the backyard, be sure to swing by today’s wide-ranging Home Depot grill and accessories sale at up to 30% off, this grilling upgrade feature for more ideas, and our Green Deals roundups for even more discounted outdoor tools and yard gear.

More on the Lifetime Outdoor Storage Deck Box:

Improve your organization with this Lifetime Storage Deck Box. It features a neutral desert sand tone that matches different decor themes. This heavy-duty storage box features a simple, straight-forward assembly, so you can have it ready to go almost right away. It also has a lockable lid, ensuring that you can keep your items securely in place. The 150-gallon storage box stays dry with a weather-resistant interior. Plus, the panels and lid are UV protected so you can use it outdoors. It can even be used as a bench, making it a versatile addition to any modern home.

Lifetime

