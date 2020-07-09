Belkin’s 7.5W iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Dock falls to $88 (Save 38%)

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Boost Up iPhone and Apple Watch Wireless Charging Dock for $87.97 shipped. Down from its $140 going rate, today’s offer is $24 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 7.5W Qi charger for holding up your handset while refueling, this stand also incorporates an Apple Watch charging puck for powering your wearable. The entire package is wrapped up in a stylish black design that’ll rest perfectly on your nightstand. Plus, for refueling additional devices, there’s a 2.4A USB port located on the back. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 640 customers. Head below for more.

Those that don’t mind bringing their own cables while ditching the wireless charging can save even more by opting for OLEBR’s well-reviewed 3-in-1 Charging Stand at $26. Here you’ll be trading off the Belkin branding, as well as the integrating charging cords. Plus, there’s even a dedicated place to sit your AirPods and it comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 3,800 customers.

Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock features:

Ideal for your nightstand, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock provides 3-in-1 charging to power your essential devices while you sleep. A 7.5-watt wireless charging pad provides the fastest wireless charging speed for iPhone, while a 5-watt Magnetic Charging Module powers your Apple Watch. An additional 5-watt USB-A port allows you to simultaneously charge another device like an iPad, AirPods or a power bank, to create a three-device charging station all from a single AC outlet.

