RHA’s TrueConnect truly wireless earbuds were a hit back in 2018 when they originally launched, and now we’re seeing an all-new version with plenty of upgrades. One of the biggest updates is that RHA packed 44 hours of battery life into the TrueConnect 2, which the original version only offered 25 hours of longevity. You’ll also find a better sound signature, IP55 waterproofing, and a $150 price tag.

RHA TrueConnect 2 pack 44-hours of battery life

While AirPods max out at 24 hours of life including the case and buds themselves, RHA’s latest TrueConnect 2 true wireless earbuds offer an insane 44 hours of battery life. Each bud has nine hours of usage built-in, and the case adds an additional 35 hours. This gives you multiple days of use before it’s time to recharge via the USB-C port.

Touch controls, refined sound signature, and IP55 waterproofing steal the show

You’ll find that RHA has further refined the sound signature on its TrueConnect 2 earbuds. It offers an “all-new powerful experience” that delivers clear sound with balanced and increased power. The touch controls allow you to access Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa with ease. Plus, it’ll give you the ability to easily change the song or pause should you need to chat with someone on your run.

Speaking of runs, IP55 waterproofing here protects your new headphones while you’re out and about. Whether it’s dust, sweat, or a splash at the beach, these headphones are designed to work in all kinds of climates.

Bluetooth 5.0 technology also allows you to enjoy long-range transmission and high-quality audio. The noise-reduction mics on both earbuds can help remove background sounds when on a call, but there is no active noise cancellation available here. RHA’s TrueConnect 2 does offer passive noise isolation, which helps to block out sounds as you’re out for a run.

Pricing and availability

You can pick up the RHA TrueConnect 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 shipped from RHA directly.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s nice to see advancements being made in the truly wireless headphone industry. Apple absolutely rules the roost when it comes to true wireless headphones, and for years, nobody could touch Apple with features or specs. But, that’s all changing now, and it’s awesome to see that other companies are beginning to deliver on new features, especially battery life.

44 hours of life on a single charge absolutely sets RHA’s TrueConnect 2 apart from the rest, as most headphones are around 20 to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, unless you’re talking about over-ear headphones that are much larger and not nearly as compact or portable as truly wireless offerings.

