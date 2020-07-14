Bring home UBTECH’s iPhone-enabled Iron Man Robot at $154 (Save $46)

Amazon is currently offering the UBTECH Marvel Avengers Iron Man MK50 Robot for $153.85 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer comes within $4 of the all-time low and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Bringing Iron Man’s MK50 armor out of Infinity War, this robot is complete with lights and sound effects from the movie. It stands over 12-inches tall and can be controlled with a companion iPhone app that also offers augmented reality gameplay and more. There’s even a holographic display under the helmet that lets you talk to Tony or even place your own likeness into the iconic suit. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

If you can live without the Avengers crossover, then there are plenty of savings to be had going with UBTECH’s JIMU Robot Builderbots Kit instead. You’ll pocket plenty of extra cash by going with this learning robot, which sells for $49 at Amazon. In place of the Marvel theming, you’ll find a STEAM emphasis and the ability to reassemble the robot into different designs.

While we’re talking Iron Man, LEGO just recently released a 480-piece buildable helmet of the iconic Marvel superhero. Or if you’re looking for another way to get the little ones programming, LEGO just unveiled its latest Mindstorms set with five different robots to assemble and iPhone support.

UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot features:

Play as Tony Stark and suit up in the iconic Mk50 armor to play through a series of Nanotech weapon field tests and battles designed by Friday. This Walking, talking Iron Man Mk50 robot is your portal into the events after Marvel’s Avengers: infinity war. Start by downloading the free app for iOS or Android to start the adventure with augmented reality missions, where users can battle drones inspired from the Marvel Cinematic universe.

