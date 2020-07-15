The 5-foot Arcade1UP Star Wars Cabinet with Riser now nearly $100 off

GameStop is now offering the Arcade1UP Star Wars Arcade Cabinet with Riser for $375.99 shipped. Regularly $470 and currently fetching $450 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly $100 off and the lowest price we can find. Walmart’s listing is currently sitting at a bloated $520. This 5-foot tall (with the riser) arcade cabinet features a light-up marquee, full-color 17-inch display, dual speakers, real-feel flight yoke, a clear deck protector, and an anti-tip over strap. It has orignal arcade versions of games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Not everyone is going to have enough room for a 5-foot arcade cabinet, but you might want to give the Numskull Quarter Arcades a closer look. Starting at $130 and about 17-inches tall, they are a great alternative to the full-size option above, but aren’t so small that you won’t be able to play them. Otherwise, just score a NEOGEO Mini arcade console for $49 and call it a day.

Be sure to check out the latest Arcade1Up Big Buck Hunter and X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets as well as the new Astro City Mini arcade from SEGA. Here’s our hands-on review of the 40th anniversary PAC-MAN gear and be sure to give the new Timex PAC-MAN watch a closer look right here.

More on the Arcade1UP Star Wars Arcade Cabinet:

The Star Wars Home Arcade Game features the artwork from the original arcade machine on the cabinet and the included riser. The just over 5′ tall machine (slightly below 4′ without the riser) comes with a light-up marquee, full-color 17″ display and dual speakers. These features, combined with the real-feel flight yoke and control buttons allow for endless hours of gaming!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!