Keurig’s K-Cafe Maker brews K-cups and lattes, now up to 50% off at $100

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $200, today’s deal is as much as $100 in savings, a match of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. While it could price match at any minute, Amazon still has it listed at $170. Unlike your typical Keurig machine, this model combines an integrated milk frothing compartment with your standard K-cup brewing system that also brings lattes and cappuccinos to the party. Features include a 60-ounce water reservoir, automatic shut-off, a travel-mug friendly removable drip tray, and compatibility with the my k-cup universal reusable coffee filter so you can brew your beans. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great add-on for this Keurig machine is the My K-Cup Universal Reusable Ground Coffee Filter. Using some of today’s savings on this handy device will allow you to brew your own fresh beans through the single-serve brewer when you get tired of the pre-packaged K-cups.

We also still have deals on Braun’s 12-cup Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker, the Nespresso Breville Coffee Maker at up to $160 off, and this OXX job site brewer. You’ll find some fresh new ideas to upgrade your coffee game right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for more of today’s best offers.

More on the Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Maker:

Create delicious specialty coffees with this Keurig K-Cafe single-serve coffee maker. An integrated milk frothing compartment produces hot or cold milk for use with lattes and cappuccinos and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Smart start technology lets this Keurig K-Cafe single-serve coffee maker brew without the need for a lengthy preheating process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!