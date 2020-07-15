Sabrent’s #1 best-selling USB 3.0 to SATA adapter drops to just $6 at Amazon

- Jul. 15th 2020 12:54 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Sabrent USB 3.0 to SATA Adapter for $5.99 Prime shipped with the code 3OFFSSHD at checkout. Down 33% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. If you stopped by our earlier coverage of Amazon’s 1-day-only storage sale to pick up a new SSD, today’s deal is the perfect purchase for you. It’ll allow you to easily hook up the old drive (as long as it was a 2.5-inch you previously had) and move data to the new install. It takes up essentially no room and requires no external power supply to function. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Speaking of switching to SSDs, you’ll want to check out this dual-drive mounting adapter. It’s from CORSAIR and is just $5 Prime shipped, allowing you to easily mount two SSDs in the slot that a 3.5-inch HDD previously took up.

On another note, if your computer supports it, you should seriously be running an NVMe drive. WD has two on sale right now with speeds of up to 3.4GB/s. Pricing starts at $60 shipped, so be sure to swing by before the sale ends.

Sabrent USB 3.0 to SATA Adapter features:

  • Connect a 2.5″ SATA I/II/III hard drive or SSD to your computer with UASP Support
  • Speeds up to 5Gbps with 3.0
  • Hot-swappable, plug and play, no drivers needed.
  • An LED light indicates Power and Activity status. Reverse compatible with USB 2.0 & USB 3.0

