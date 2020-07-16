Switch eShop sale from $2.50: Escapists 2, Blasphemous, Assassin’s Creed, more

Nintendo has now kicked of some notable eShop Switch sales. In fact, we are tracking a number of publisher and franchise promotions including Team17 games, Assassin’s Creed titles, and more. With deals starting from $2.50, this is great time to load up your digital Switch library with some indie gems and Ubisoft collections/remasters at a major discount. Highlights include The Escapists 2, Blasphemous, Overcooked! 2, The Room, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Golf With Your Friends, and more. While you’ll find plenty of notable deals live in this morning’s roundup, all of our top picks from the eShop sales are waiting for you down below.

Today’s Nintendo eShop Switch sales:

The Nintendo deals don’t stop there through. Alongside deals on PowerA’s Pokémon wireless Switch controllers, the brand’s Animal Crossing Enhanced gamepad is also still on sale. Those offers join Controller Gear’s Animal Crossing skin down at $6 and today’s freebie Print and Play Nintendo Animal Crossing activity sheet.

On the news side of things, here’s you first look at the MOBA-style Pokémon Unite, the latest Switch Online SNES games, and the amazing new LEGO NES kit.

More on the The Escapists 2:

Bust out anywhere, with anyone on the Nintendo Switch™. Team up with another inmate for local two player split screen mode, taking a Joy-Con™ each to either team up to break out, or work against one another to determine who’s the quickest convict to make an escape. Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world. Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom! Your prison escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, to a train hurtling through the desert, and even to the final frontier!

