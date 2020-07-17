We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android app deals. While most of the big-time offers from yesterday are still live below, including Traffix, Cross DJ Pro, Hydro Coach PRO, and many others, there are plenty more to add the collection today. While the highly-rated Mobile Doc Scanner is now available at no charge, you’ll also find notable deals on titles like Learn Korean, Galaxy Trader, the Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, and many more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best Android app deals and freebies.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR FREE (Reg. $5)
- Blockwick 2 $3 (Reg. $5)
- Learn Korean – Grammar Pro $2 (Reg. $4)
- Learn Japanese Pro $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- iCal Import/Export CalDAV Pro $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Galaxy Trader $1 (Reg. $3)
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1 (Reg. $2)
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1 (Reg. $2)
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $7 (Reg. $15)
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Complete Guide For Learn Python $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Vampire Legends: The True Story $1 (Reg. $7)
- ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox $1 (Reg. $3)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Data Defense $2 (Reg. $5)
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $5.50 (Reg. $11)
This weekend’s best Android app deals include the Motorola One Hyper, this OnePlus 8 Pro promotion, and LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ. But we are also still tracking the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch at $200 to sit alongside today’s all-time low on the Garmin fēnix 5S Plus Smartwatch. You can also still save $200 on Kenwood’s 6.8-inch Android Audio Receiver and be sure check out this dash cam deal while you’re at it. While Anker’s latest desktop chargers are on sale right here, swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for offers on charging gear, speakers, and more.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Shuttle+ Music Player FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Traffix FREE (Reg. $2)
- klocki FREE (Reg. $1)
- Phone Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Learn Spanish with MosaLingua FREE (Reg. $5)
- Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Monkey GO Happy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cross DJ Pro – Mix your music $4 (Reg. $9)
- Hydro Coach PRO – Drink water $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- GeoExpert – World Geography $4.50 (Reg. $8)
- WEATHER NOW – forecast radar $1 (Reg. $7)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $3 (Reg. $10)
- Bulb Boy $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Cultist Simulator $2 (Reg. $7)
- Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords $2 (Reg. $6)
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Hello Human $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Tempest:
Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a battleship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats, defeating other pirates and legendary monsters such as the Kraken, the Leviathan, and others still unknown to science in naval warfare! You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and a lot of other various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.
