In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking the Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection at $59.99 on PSN and $65.99 via the Xbox marketplace. Regularly $200, this is essentially the entire mainline game in the series since Black Flag at up to $140 off. It is also a great way to catch up on the series before Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (pre-orders now $10 off) releases later this year. It includes Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Unity, Syndicate, Origins, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Far Cry New Dawn, New Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Yooka-Laylee, Strider, Hitman Definitive Edition, Far Cry 6 pre-orders, and much more.

