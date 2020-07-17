In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking the Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection at $59.99 on PSN and $65.99 via the Xbox marketplace. Regularly $200, this is essentially the entire mainline game in the series since Black Flag at up to $140 off. It is also a great way to catch up on the series before Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (pre-orders now $10 off) releases later this year. It includes Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Unity, Syndicate, Origins, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Far Cry New Dawn, New Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Yooka-Laylee, Strider, Hitman Definitive Edition, Far Cry 6 pre-orders, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Switch eShop sale from $2.50
- Digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- Sony July PSN sale from $2
- Xbox digital game deals from $4
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $30 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Far Cry New Dawn $10 (Reg. $20+)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense Switch $1 (Reg. $8)
- Death Squared $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Yooka-Laylee $13.50 (Reg. $40)
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath $20 (Reg. $30)
- Oceanhorn Switch $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe $14 (Reg. $25+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $20 (Reg. up to $100)
- Hasbro Game Night Switch $15 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity $9 (Reg. $30)
- PAC-MAN $2 (Reg. $4)
- LIMBO $5 (Reg. $10)
- Final Fantasy X & X-2 HD $24.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $10)
- Hitman Definitive Edition $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $24.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Switch $47 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry Primal $13 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- FINAL FANTASY VII from $8 (Reg. $16)
- Mega Man Xbox sale from $6 or less…
- Severed $6 (Reg. $15)
- Far Cry 5 $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Microsoft Far Cry franchise sale from $4.50
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50)
- Maneater $26 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- FIFA 20 Switch Legacy Edition $15 (Reg. $50)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe $12 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- The Outer Worlds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Ghost of Tsushima: Everything you need to know ahead of this week’s release
Mysterious new hand-painted Creaks game will launch next week on PC/console
LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario
Microsoft’s Flight Simulator gets official release date, new gameplay, + more
Amazon’s upcoming New World game delayed to spring 2021
Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month
SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games
Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month
