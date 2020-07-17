We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we still have a very rare deal available on the highly-rated Traffix puzzler as well as the iOS/Apple TV sci-fi game Hyperforma, there are plenty more to add to the list today. Highlights include titles like Last Colossus, the virtual board game Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, photo editing apps, and the pirate action/RPG Tempest at 50% off. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Apokalyps: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Trnio 3D Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animated 3D Knots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Collection $140 off, Far Cry New Dawn $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Salsa: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Human Resource Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Koi: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: My Koi: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Tempest: Pirate Action RPG:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!