Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, Last Colossus, more

- Jul. 17th 2020 10:09 am ET

FREE+
0

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we still have a very rare deal available on the highly-rated Traffix puzzler as well as the iOS/Apple TV sci-fi game Hyperforma, there are plenty more to add to the list today. Highlights include titles like Last Colossus, the virtual board game Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, photo editing apps, and the pirate action/RPG Tempest at 50% off. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Apokalyps: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Trnio 3D Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animated 3D Knots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Collection $140 off, Far Cry New Dawn $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Salsa: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Human Resource Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Koi: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: My Koi: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Tempest: Pirate Action RPG:

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard