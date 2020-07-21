Amazon’s K-cups are up to 30% off right now: 100-packs from $21.50 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering 100-packs of its Solimo Brand Medium Roast Kona Blend Coffee Pods for $21.54 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Make sure to opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price, and then cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Usually up at $30, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate, the best we can find, and a great time to stock up. These are Amazon’s medium roast Kona blend coffee pods made from a blend of select coffees from “Kona Moku on the Big island of Hawaii.” It is described as having a “delicate body, vibrant acidity and a soft, subtle aroma.” Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig brewers, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,800 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below as other flavors/blends are also on sale today.

You’ll find the 100-pack Breakfast Blend as well as the Morning Light and Dark Toast options on sale below from $22.50 as well. Everything carries solid 4+ star ratings:

If you prefer to take the pour-over or espresso route, we have some other deals to take a look at as well. Chefman’s 1.8L electric kettle is now down to $31 while Amazon’s Espresso Machine + Milk Frother hit a new all-time low.

But be sure to hit up our home goods guide and coffee brewing/accessory feature for even more.

More on the Solimo Brand Coffee Pods:

  • 100 – 10% Kona Blend coffee pods
  • Blend of select coffees from Kona Moku on the Big island of Hawaii and Latin America
  • Delicate body, vibrant acidity and a soft, subtle aroma
  • Mild sweetness with a smooth, balanced finish
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

