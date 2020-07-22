TheraBox Self Care Subscription Box with 6+ beauty products now $26 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering your first month of the TheraBox Self Care Subscription Box for $26 with free delivery. Regularly $40, you’re saving $14 on your first month here. Just note that it will increase to the regular $40 price automatically for the second month and beyond if you don’t manually cancel it. Either way, this is a great chance to give it a shot at a discount. It includes between six and eight “full-size goodies” including “aromatherapy, natural and organic bath soaps, bath bombs, body lotions, creams, oils, face and skincare products,” and more. Whether it’s for a gift or just to pamper yourself for the weekend, you’re looking at as much as “$120 worth of products” for $26 here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you are looking to pamper yourself, why not browse through our picks for the best new women’s perfume for this summer (or the best men’s cologne)?

But there are also some serious deals available right now on fashion and beauty products including Ray-Ban glasses from $36 at Amazon and loads of clothing/footwear sales like this UGG Closet event at up to 60% off. Be sure to browse through our fashion deal hub for even more ways to upgrade your summer look for less.

More on the TheraBox Self Care Subscription Box:

6-8 FULL SIZED GOODIES (i.e. Aromatherapy, natural and organic bath soaps, bath bombs, body lotions, creams, oils, face and skincare products, mindfulness/happiness activities, and other self-care products).

OVER $120+ VALUE IN EACH BOX – Guaranteed inspiration, relaxation and happiness inside!

UNBOX HAPPINESS MONTHLY – Filled with all things mindful, joyful, and beautiful to help you live an inspired life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!