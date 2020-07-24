Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Kingdom New Lands, Bad North, more

Jul. 24th 2020

It is now time to head into this weekend with all of today’s best Android app deals. Today’s collection features a number of notable price drops on highly-rated Raw Fury titles as well as classic RPG ports, a real-time tactics roguelite, side-scrolling action, and much more. You’re looking at deals on titles like Kingdom New Lands, Kingdom Two Crowns, Space Marshals, Codex of Victory, and Bad North: Jotunn Edition, among others. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ Android Smartphone at $250 off along with the Motorola One Action 128GB at up to $150 off. Our ongoing Google Nest WiFi System bundle deals are still live but today we spotted the Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $175 ($54 off) as well. Samsung’s T7 USB-C SSDs are seeing some solid price drops today and be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

More on Kingdom New Lands:

In Kingdom: New Lands, you take on the role of a monarch struggling to build your kingdom up from nothing. Explore the lands for resources, recruit loyal subjects, and shore up your defenses — but make haste, for when nightfall comes, a dark and greedy presence awaits… Kingdom: New Lands provides a welcome yet challenging & strategic experience for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Building upon the award-winning twist on tower defense gameplay and mystery of classic Kingdom, New Lands introduces an abundance of new content to the IGF-nominated title while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to cherish.

FREE+
