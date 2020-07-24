It is now time to head into this weekend with all of today’s best Android app deals. Today’s collection features a number of notable price drops on highly-rated Raw Fury titles as well as classic RPG ports, a real-time tactics roguelite, side-scrolling action, and much more. You’re looking at deals on titles like Kingdom New Lands, Kingdom Two Crowns, Space Marshals, Codex of Victory, and Bad North: Jotunn Edition, among others. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals.
- Fill Deluxe VIP FREE (Reg. $2)
- Omega For Zooper FREE (Reg. $1)
- Alpha Zooper Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- A-2481 FREE (Reg. $2)
- Over The Bridge PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Kingdom Two Crowns $7 (Reg. $10)
- Kingdom: New Lands $3.50 (Reg. $10)
- Space Marshals $1 (Reg. $4)
- Codex of Victory $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- BonVoyage! $1 (Reg. $2)
- Romancing SaGa 2 $3 (Reg. $18)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Kathy Rain $2 (Reg. $5)
- Mental Hospital III HD $1 (Reg. $3)
- Diseases & Disorders $1 (Reg. $3)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Keep Screen Awake FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp FREE (Reg. $1)
- 1984 Cam – VHS Camcorder FREE (Reg. $1)
- 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure $1 (Reg. $4)
- Slayaway Camp $2 (Reg. $3)
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $4 (Reg. $6)
- 60 Parsecs! $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Dark Quest $1 (Reg. $2)
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Learn C Programming Pro $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Learn Python Programming $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Smart Notify Unlocker $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink $2 (Reg. $7)
- This Is the Police 2 $2.50 (Reg. $8)
More on Kingdom New Lands:
In Kingdom: New Lands, you take on the role of a monarch struggling to build your kingdom up from nothing. Explore the lands for resources, recruit loyal subjects, and shore up your defenses — but make haste, for when nightfall comes, a dark and greedy presence awaits… Kingdom: New Lands provides a welcome yet challenging & strategic experience for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Building upon the award-winning twist on tower defense gameplay and mystery of classic Kingdom, New Lands introduces an abundance of new content to the IGF-nominated title while maintaining the simplicity and depth that legions of monarchs have come to cherish.
