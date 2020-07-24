Belkin SoundForm Elite Qi charger and Assistant speaker hits $200 (Save 33%)

- Jul. 24th 2020 11:02 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Belkin’s latest debuts, the new SoundForm Elite delivers hi-fi audio playback thanks to full-resonant bass and crystal-clear mixes. Onboard access to Google Assistant makes it easy to rock out to your favorite tunes alongside offering smart home control and more. There’s also a built-in 10W Qi charging pad integrated into the top of the speaker. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when picking up Amazon’s second-generation Echo Plus at $80. Here you’ll trade the Google Assistant functionality for Alexa, while still enjoying higher-end sound quality than your average smart speaker. This alternative does also ditch the unique built-in Qi charging pad that you’ll find on the lead deal.

Then with your left over savings, swing by today’s smartphone accessories roundup for plenty of discounted options to round out your charging setup. Or if there aren’t any options there, Anker’s latest sale delivers Qi charging pads and more from $12.

Belkin SoundForm Elite features: 

SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.

