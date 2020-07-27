Sony has now unveiled the August PlayStation Plus free games. While this month’s 10th anniversary offerings are still live right here, we now know what is on deck for next month. Taking to its official PlayStation Blog, Sony has now unveiled Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as the next two PS4 games to hit the free game library. Head below for more details.

August PlayStation Plus free games:

As always, the the August PlayStation Plus free games are only available to subscribers. Fortunately, we are still tracking some of the best deals of the year on 12-month PS Plus subscriptions if you need a refresh or jump in for the first time. These game will remain part of your PS4 game library for as long as your PlayStation Plus membership is active.

First up, we have Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. It will be making its PS4 debut on August 4 — the same day the regularly $20 game will go free for PS Plus members. This party suite features 60-person online multiplayer through a series of hilarious challenges. Physics-based obstacles, smashing through doors, balancing on massive see-saws, and racing are just some of the activities involved here. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be available to download for free from Tuesday, August 4, to Monday August 31. The PSN listing does not appear to be available just yet.

Next up, we have the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. After a series of leaks, this one was made official back in March and is will soon be available for free. Among the most well-known campaigns in the series, be sure to visit our hands-on review for all the details and enhancements made here:

Following immediately on from the dramatic events of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered immerses you in a gripping, action-driven adventure in which you must face off against a deadly new threat hellbent on bringing the world to the brink of collapse.

Regularly $20 on PSN, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be available to download for free from July 28 (tomorrow) until Monday August 31.

Outside of the August PlayStation Plus free games, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best console game deals. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming FIFA 21, details on next-generation game pricing, and the new PSN Summer Sale.

More details from Sony:

An all-new multiplayer party battler and a remastered blockbuster headline PS Plus for August! Hilarious multiplayer party title Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout makes its PS4 debut on August 4, giving PS Plus members launch day access to its online competitive free-for-alls and co-op challenges*. Also this month, Infinity Ward’s thrilling sequel to the critically-acclaimed classic Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered blasts onto PS4 with upgraded visuals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!