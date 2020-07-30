Ember’s iOS/Android-controlled smart travel mug falls to $80 (Reg. up to $150)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model starts at $100 via Amazon, is matching our previous mention, and is now at the lowest we can find. The second-generation Ember sells for $180 directly from Apple and Amazon (more details on that below). This smart travel mug allows users to set the ideal temperature for the beverage inside via the bottom-mounted dial and the connected iOS or Android app. While an included charging coaster keeps the wireless smart mug operational all-day long, it carries 2-hours of battery-life without it. Alongside real-time temperature readings, the companion app also allows you to change the name displayed via the on-board screen. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Best Buy reviewers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, The $180 second-generation model is much of the same just with an extra hour of battery life. That could certainly come in handy but the $100 in savings might be a worthy trade-off for some mobile coffee drinkers.

If a smart mug just seems like overkill for your needs, just grab this Contigo SNAPSEAL Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug for under $12 and call it a day. It carries stellar ratings and will keep your drinks at temperature for as much as 16-hours. We also have ongoing deals available on Stanley’s Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug and its ceramic 24-ounce Insulated bottle.

More on the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug:

Sip coffee or tea at the perfect temperature with this Ember temperature-controlled mug. The Ember app lets you create temperature presets and arrange for notifications, and it keeps your hot beverage at the ideal temperature to the last drop. Adjust the heat level of this Ember temperature-controlled mug by simply rotating the dial.

