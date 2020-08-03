JBL’s UA gym Bluetooth headphones now $50 (Refurb, Orig. $200), more from $14

JBL is now offering its UA Sport Wireless Train Bluetooth Headphones for $49.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Regularly as much as $200, the new listing at Amazon is currently on sale for $129.99 shipped as well. Regularly $200 new, today’s offers are the lowest prices we can find. For further comparison, Amazon charges $115 for a refurbished set. Specifically designed for the gym and active lifestyles, this set features Under Armour’s SuperVent and special grip material for a breathable and robust build quality. The battery provides 16-hours of playback while a quick 5-minute juice up will leave you with another hour. IPX4 ratings allows these cans to withstand even the toughest workouts while oversized on-board controls are easy to get at while in the gym or on a run. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More details and headphone deals below from $14.

Featuring two of Under Armour’s unique fabric technologies, UA Sport Wireless Train is no-doubt built for the gym. UA SuperVent lines the outer ear cushions and delivers true breathability in a light, durable, fast-drying fabric that is removable and hand washable. The Under Armour grip material completely lines the inner headband and ear cushions, providing a soft feel and maximum stability. Wireless sound that lasts long and recharges quickly. Up to one hour of workout time on just 5 minutes’ charge.

