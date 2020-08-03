Monoprice’s Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer hits $440 (Save $110), more from $200

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of its 3D printers, headlined by the Maker Ultimate 2 at $439.99 shipped. Typically fetching $550, today’s offer is $79 under Amazon’s competing discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Monoprice’s recent Maker Ultimate 2 3D Printer delivers a 200- x 150- x 150-mm auto-leveling, heated print bed and a fully-enclosed design. It’s compatible with PLA, ABS, TPU, and other types of filament, and sports a built-in display for selecting files from a microSD card. Rated 4/5 stars, and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more 3D printer deals from $200.

Other Monoprice 3D printers:

Regardless of which 3D printer you spring for, a great way to use your savings from today’s sale would be picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level. I’ve personally been using filament from this brand for the past few months, and can vouch that it’ll do the trick.

Monoprice Maker Ultimate 2 features:

The Ultimate 2 3D Printer includes a host of features that makes it easier than ever to get perfect 3D prints with a minimum of hassle. The full enclosure helps maintain internal temperatures, ensuring that drafts, air conditioning, and other environmental factors have no effect on the print and making it easier to work with materials like ASA and ABS without fear of warping.

