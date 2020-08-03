Play Sonic, Castlevania, more on SEGA’s Genesis Mini at $50 (Save up to 38%)

- Aug. 3rd 2020 2:45 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the SEGA Genesis Mini for $49.99 shipped. Having dropped from $60, today’s offer saves you $10 and matches our previous mention for the second-best to date. For comparison, you’ll still pay $80 at retailers like B&HSEGA Genesis Mini ships a compact design and many of the publisher’s most iconic games alongside of two controllers. There are 42 titles included overall, with fan-favorites like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and much more. In our hands-on review, we found it to be “a great way to relive some glorious classic gaming” and customers largely agree with a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Want to skip the retro hardware and get right to playing many of the games listed above on the big screen? You can save even more by outfitting a Fire TV with a variety of retro titles in the SEGA Classics bundle for $15. This assortment of games includes Sonic The Hedgehog, Revenge of Shinobi, and 23 other titles. You won’t get a miniature recreation of the console like the lead deal, but will still be able to enjoy many of the same games for less.

This morning, we tracked an Amazon all-time low on 8Bitdo’s NES Classic N30 Wireless Gamepad, which has now dropped to $19.50. Plus, here’s all of the details from Sony’s latest PS5 showcase on DualShock 4 compatibility and more. Then don’t forget to check out SEGA’s new Astro City Mini arcade console that we got a first look at last month.

SEGA Genesis Mini features:

Relive the joy of classic gaming with this SEGA Genesis Mini game console. This replica includes a variety of 40 built-in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Gunstar Heroes to excite fans and first-time players. This plug-and-play SEGA Genesis Mini game console comes with two USB-connected wired controllers and an HDMI cable for compatibility with HDTVs.

