LifeStraw water filter for hiking, emergencies, more now just $12 (Reg. $20)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 direct from LifeStraw and closer to $18 over the last few months at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Walmart is currently selling them for $17.50 right now. Ideal for hikers, camping, and just general emergency situations, this handy filter can clean up to 1,000-gallons (4,000-liters) of contaminated water “without iodine, chlorine, other chemicals [or] batteries.” Filtering down to 0.2 microns and surpassing “EPA filter standards,” it is said to remove up to 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and protozoan parasites. The #1 best-selling camping water filter on Amazon, it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 20,000 customers. More details below.

While there are some more affordable, chemical-based solutions out there like these $11 Potable Aqua Water Purification Tablets that will also do the trick. But it’s hard to recommend that over the chemical-free solution LifeStraw provides for just $1 more at this point. Either way, you’ll still have enough to score a wide mouth Nalgene water bottle that will support both filtration options.

Speaking of outdoor gear, we have some great deals running right now. Intex’s Dura-Beam Queen Airbed is 25% off and great for camping adventures. Not to mention ongoing offers on Coleman’s Duck Harbor Sleeping Bag and its 3-Panel Magnetic LED Lantern.

More on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter:

Award-winning LifeStraw water filter is a must-carry tool for hiking, camping, travel, and emergencies; no disaster kit is complete without it

Filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals; does not require batteries and has no moving parts

Removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards

An alternative to iodine tablets and bulky purifiers, it weighs 2oz for ultralight portability, and has a high flow rate for drinking from the source

