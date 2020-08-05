LifeStraw water filter for hiking, emergencies, more now just $12 (Reg. $20)

- Aug. 5th 2020 8:22 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $12
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 direct from LifeStraw and closer to $18 over the last few months at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 40% off and the lowest price we can find. Walmart is currently selling them for $17.50 right now. Ideal for hikers, camping, and just general emergency situations, this handy filter can clean up to 1,000-gallons (4,000-liters) of contaminated water “without iodine, chlorine, other chemicals [or] batteries.” Filtering down to 0.2 microns and surpassing “EPA filter standards,” it is said to remove up to 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and protozoan parasites. The #1 best-selling camping water filter on Amazon, it carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 20,000 customers. More details below.

While there are some more affordable, chemical-based solutions out there like these $11 Potable Aqua Water Purification Tablets that will also do the trick. But it’s hard to recommend that over the chemical-free solution LifeStraw provides for just $1 more at this point. Either way, you’ll still have enough to score a wide mouth Nalgene water bottle that will support both filtration options.

Speaking of outdoor gear, we have some great deals running right now. Intex’s Dura-Beam Queen Airbed is 25% off and great for camping adventures. Not to mention ongoing offers on Coleman’s Duck Harbor Sleeping Bag and its 3-Panel Magnetic LED Lantern.

More on the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter:

  • Award-winning LifeStraw water filter is a must-carry tool for hiking, camping, travel, and emergencies; no disaster kit is complete without it
  • Filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals; does not require batteries and has no moving parts
  • Removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards
  • An alternative to iodine tablets and bulky purifiers, it weighs 2oz for ultralight portability, and has a high flow rate for drinking from the source

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $20 $12
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
LifeStraw

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard