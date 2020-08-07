Microsoft’s latest Surface Go 2 drops to new all-time low at $550 (Save $80)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Go 2 Core M/8GB/128GB for $549.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $630, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen. For comparison, this is what you’ll pay for the entry-level model at Amazon right now. Equipped with a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, Surface Go 2 enters as one of Microsoft’s latest machines geared towards students or anyone who doesn’t need a high-end device. Alongside a USB-C port, there’s 8GB of RAM to ensure it can keep up with multitaskers and 128GB of solid-state storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab Microsoft’s official Surface Go Type Cover and complete your mobile workstation. It magnetically snaps to the Surface Go 2 and features a built-in kickstand, full backlit keyboard, and large trackpad.

For something a little more premium in the world of laptops, Samsung’s new QLED Galaxy Book Flex Laptop is currently on sale and marked down to an all-time low at $150 off. Or if you’re more of a Chrome OS fan, Google’s Pixelbook Go is currently on sale right now as well. Delivering a $150 discount from the usual price, you’ll benefit from its 4K display and lightweight build.

Surface Go 2 features:

New Surface Go 2 is perfectly portable, with a bigger 10.5” touchscreen, better resolution, and long battery life designed to keep up with you and your family. Use it like a laptop or tablet for everyday tasks. Surface Go Type Cover and Surface Pen sold separately.

