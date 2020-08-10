ROCCAT’s Vulcan 100 AIMO RGB keyboard returns to Amazon low at $110

Amazon, as part of its Big Summer Sale, is offering the ROCCAT Vulcan 100 AIMO RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Brown Switches for $109.99 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s deal is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. This keyboard offers a top with a brushed aluminum design and raised keys that make it super simple to clean things out. The RGB styling is powered by the AIMO intelligent lighting system, delivering per-key customized illumination. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Want to learn more about the ROCCAT Vulcan lineup? We’ve gone hands-on with some of the company’s other peripherals and loved them, so be sure to give that a read.

Opt for the Razer Huntsman Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to save a few bucks. It offers optical-mechanical switches which make it the “fastest keyboard ever.” At $90 shipped on Amazon, you’ll save $20 compared to today’s lead deal. The main difference is that optical switches feel entirely different from the brown models you’ll find above, so be sure to pick the one you think will fit your setup best.

Looking to spend even less? The Havit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo is a great choice. It’s available for $40 shipped and offers a budget-focused upgrade if you’re still using the included peripherals that came with your computer.

ROCCAT Vulcan 100 AIMO Keyboard features:

Technology – switch bounce is reduced thanks to premium components, allowing firmware to recognize input faster; tactile 1.8mm actuation point balances speed with responsiveness

Durability – a sturdy anodized aluminum top plate provides robustness while reinforced key switches give a solid feel to each key stroke and are designed to resist dust build-up

Illumination – Powered by the AIMO intelligent lighting system, long-life LEDs coupled with transparent key switch housing Display bright, vivid per-key illumination in 16.8M colors

