LG’s all-new Ergo 27-inch Monitor sees first price cut to $397, more from $100

- Aug. 11th 2020 2:43 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the LG Ergo 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor for $396.99 shipped. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on LG’s latest workstation solution. This Ergo monitor stands out from other 27-inch displays with a 1440p panel and unique ergonomic mount that clamps to the back of your desk. It packs a high-adjustable design alongside the ability to be tilted, rotated, and more. On top of its USB 3.0 hub, there’s also a built-in USB-C slot with 60W passthrough charging. Over 135 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $100.

Other notable monitor deals at Amazon:

If your workstation could use a few more ports, taking advantage of the discounted 5-in-1 USB-C hub from Aukey is a must. Right now, it’s currently marked down to $25, saving you 50% in the process. Then check out our Mac accessories guide for even more.

LG Ergo 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor features:

Lifelike resolution and flexible workstation in one. Take productivity and comfort to new levels with the LG 27QN880 monitor with Ergo Stand that adjusts to your needs. At 27″ and 2560 x 1440 resolution, LG’s QHD IPS Display features accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Fast response, all the ports you need and easy setup. Whatever the task, get it done with speed and efficiency.

