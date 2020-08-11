Save up to $300 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 with prices starting at $800

Amazon is currently taking up to $300 off Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with configurations starting at $799.99 shipped for the 1.2GHz/8GB/128GB model. Down from $1,000, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, matches the second-best we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest this year. Surface Laptop 3 delivers a mobile workstation powered by an Intel 10th Generation i5 processor. A 13-inch screen form-factor packs 11.5-hour battery life for all-day usage and a metal finish rounds out its premium design. Alongside Wi-Fi 6 support, and you’ll also find USB-C and USB-A ports. Over 355 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

When your Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 isn’t in use, storing it in this $14 sleeve is a great option for spending some of your savings. It’s made of a water-repellant material and even has a built-in pouch with room for chargers and other accessories.

For something more affordable, we’re currently tracking an $80 discount on Microsoft’s latest Surface Go 2. Dropping the price to a new all-time low, it’s currently down to $550. Or if you’d rather just go with an Android tablet and call it a day, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is starting at new lows from $300.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 features:

Make a powerful statement and fuel your ideas with new Surface Laptop 3. Sleek and light, with improved speed, performance and typing comfort, it travels with ease and makes every day more productive. Now in a choice of two sizes, two elegant keyboard finishes, and new colors to match your style.

