Google’s Nest Wifi 2-pack returns to $199 with best-seller status

- Aug. 11th 2020 7:26 am ET

0

Office Depot offers the Google Nest Wifi 2-router Bundle for $199 shipped. Regularly $269 or more, today’s deal matches our previous mention and bests Amazon’s current offer by $40. The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a 2-node system that covers up to 3,800-square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Looking to save further? Consider going with TP-Link’s popular 802.11ac wireless router, which features a more traditional design, for under $50. You’ll still get dual-band connectivity and all of the features you’d need in 2019 for a modern setup. Ideal for spaces without too many walls or interference. Includes a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more robust alternative, consider going with the Linksys Velop Mesh System at $600. That’s a $100 savings and matches the best we’ve seen all-time. You can can all the details on this system right there.

Google Nest Wifi features:

  • Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system. These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet.
  • One Wifi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network. The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room.
  • Nest Wifi routers are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices

