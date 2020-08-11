Smartphone Accessories: urBeats3 Wired Lightning Earbuds $30 (50% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the urBeats3 Wired Lightning Earbuds for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, is $14 under our previous mention, and matches the Amazon all-time low tracked only a few times before. If you’re looking for the simplicity of a wired pair of earbuds, the urBeats3 are sure to fit the bill for those in the Apple ecosystem with a Lightning connector. Alongside a tangle-free cable, there’s a built-in remote with a microphone for summoning Siri or answering calls. In-between listening sessions, the earbuds magnetically clamp together to stay around your neck. With over 3,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.
urBeats3 earphones with Lightning Connector feature fine-tuned acoustic design via an axial-aligned driver to deliver an exceptional listening experience. This means that no matter what music you’re playing, you’ll get optimized sound output.
Laser-precision venting provides micro-pressure balanced bass while dual-chamber acoustics deliver synchronized sound and natural tonality across all types of music. Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience.
