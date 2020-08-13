Cuisinart’s 12-inch cast iron frying pans are down at $60 today (Reg. $94+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart 12-inch Chicken Fryer pans for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $94 and well over $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Available in various colors to match your kitchen decor, the Cuisinart Chicken Fryer features a cast iron construction for “superior heat retention and even heat distribution.” The porcelain enameled exterior provides an extra layer of durability and protects the cast iron from absorbing odors. Stove-, oven-, and broiler-safe, these pans are great for finishing your dishes off like a pro and are ready for the dishwasher when you’re done. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Cuisinart namesake isn’t important to you, Amazon makes some very similar pans for less. The AmazonBasics Dutch Ovens are made of cast iron and start at just over $40 for the 6-quart models. While you won’t get the frying pan-style form factor here, they are much the same otherwise and will save you some cash as well.

More on the Cuisinart 12-inch Chicken Fryer pans:

Designed from the inside out for today’s lifestyles, our Cuisinart Cookware combines uncompromising superior cooking performance with a professional look. You’ll enjoy a lifetime of healthy cooking with your Cuisinart Cookware. Cast iron is recognized as one of the best materials for cookware because of its ability to retain heat and provide even heat distribution.

