ConairMAN cordless shaver kit with nose trimmer, more now just $20 (50% off)

- Aug. 14th 2020 9:01 am ET

Get this deal
50% off $20
0

Amazon is now offering the ConairMAN Cordless All-in-1 Men’s Trimmer (GMTL20R) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $40, today’s deal is a straight 50% in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low we have tracked only once before today. This trimmer includes the main shaver as well as a host of attachments to keep you looking fresh including an ear/nose trimmer, detailing trimmer, etched trimming blade, three jawline combs, 5-position adjustable comb, a storage pouch, and more. Along with the self-sharpening blades, this model provides 4-hours of cordless runtime per charge. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While there are a few similar kits selling in the $20 range, like this Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something for less from a brand you would trust. If you don’t need a complete shaving solution, take a look at Amazon’s best-selling dedicated ear and nose hair trimmer at $13. It carries stellar reviews from over 21,000 and can run for 6-months on a single battery.

We also have some ongoing Panasonic shaver deals available as part of the Big Summer Sale at Amazon. You’ll find up to $50 off higher-end models as well starter kits and more specialty items from $15. Be sure to browse through our home goods deal hub and the rest of the Amazon summer sale right here.

More on the ConairMAN All-in-1 Men’s Trimmer:

A man’s face is his statement. Sometimes bold, sometimes subdued, always individual. The ConairMAN Lithium Ion Powered All-In-1 Trimmer Rechargeable Trimmer has everything you need for clean and precise trimming results. Includes: ear/nose trimmer, detailing trimmer, etched trimming blade, 3 jawline combs, 5-Position adjustable comb, adapter, storage pouch and lubricating oil. ConairMAN- Respect the Ritual.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
50% off $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Conair

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard