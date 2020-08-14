ConairMAN cordless shaver kit with nose trimmer, more now just $20 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the ConairMAN Cordless All-in-1 Men’s Trimmer (GMTL20R) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $40, today’s deal is a straight 50% in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low we have tracked only once before today. This trimmer includes the main shaver as well as a host of attachments to keep you looking fresh including an ear/nose trimmer, detailing trimmer, etched trimming blade, three jawline combs, 5-position adjustable comb, a storage pouch, and more. Along with the self-sharpening blades, this model provides 4-hours of cordless runtime per charge. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While there are a few similar kits selling in the $20 range, like this Philips Norelco Multigroom All-In-One Series, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something for less from a brand you would trust. If you don’t need a complete shaving solution, take a look at Amazon’s best-selling dedicated ear and nose hair trimmer at $13. It carries stellar reviews from over 21,000 and can run for 6-months on a single battery.

We also have some ongoing Panasonic shaver deals available as part of the Big Summer Sale at Amazon. You’ll find up to $50 off higher-end models as well starter kits and more specialty items from $15. Be sure to browse through our home goods deal hub and the rest of the Amazon summer sale right here.

More on the ConairMAN All-in-1 Men’s Trimmer:

A man’s face is his statement. Sometimes bold, sometimes subdued, always individual. The ConairMAN Lithium Ion Powered All-In-1 Trimmer Rechargeable Trimmer has everything you need for clean and precise trimming results. Includes: ear/nose trimmer, detailing trimmer, etched trimming blade, 3 jawline combs, 5-Position adjustable comb, adapter, storage pouch and lubricating oil. ConairMAN- Respect the Ritual.

