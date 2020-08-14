We are now tracking a series of notable deals on Disney pajamas and sleepwear. The official shopDisney online storefront now has a wide selection of pajama sets on sale from just $12 for babies, toddlers, and the rest of the family. As usual, you’ll receive free shipping in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. But be sure to head below for more details.

Disney pajamas and sleepwear sale:

Starting from just $12, you’ll find a host of official Disney pajamas categorized for babies, adults, kids, and toddlers. While we have seen our fair share of official sales on clothing, toys, collector’s items, and accessories over the last few months, this is one of the best chances to score discounted Disney sleepwear we have tracked all year.

While it’s hard to go wrong here, one standout is the Star Wars PJ PALS for $12. Regularly $17, and fetching a bloated $30+ at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a 2-piece, heathered jersey knit set with a long sleeve top and pants and a neon Star Wars logo. The all-over print features fan favorites including Darth Vader, Chewbacca, R2-D2, Stormtrooper, X-Wing Fighter, and the TIE Fighters. “Baby will rebel against the waking world in these soft Star Wars pajamas that throw dreamtime into hyperdrive with nightly travels to a galaxy far, far, away.” Rated 4+ stars.

But as we mentioned above, there is a wide selection of Disney pajamas to choose from starring many of your favorite characters from $12 on this landing page.

More on the Star Wars PJ PALS:

Genuine, Original, Authentic Disney Store

Two-piece pajama set with pullover top

Neon Star Wars logo and allover pattern print includes Darth Vader, Chewbacca, R2-D2, Stormtrooper, X-Wing Fighter, and TIE Fighter

Heathered jersey knit, long raglan sleeves, and contrast ribbed crew neck, cuffs, and ankle cuffs

Coordinating stretch pants with elastic waistband and allover Star Wars print pattern

