Cuisinart’s classic whistling tea kettle now $15 for today only (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Tastefully Revitalize Tea Kettle for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $30 at Best Buy, we have seen it go for even more at Amazon over the last few months with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Along with the stainless steel and corrosion-proof construction, this model sports a 2-quart capacity and a classic whistling sound when the water is boiled. The “ergonomic and heat-resistant handle” is complemented by a dishwasher-safe design as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Mr. Coffee Carterton Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle at $12 Prime shipped. It is slightly smaller at 1.5-quarts, but you’ll still get the classic whistling indication and it carries much more extensive 4+ star ratings from over 6,300 Amazon customers. Otherwise, just score this electric Ovente Hot Water Kettle for $13 Prime shipped so you don’t have to kick the stove up every morning.

If you’re more of a coffee drinker, be sure to give this ongoing deal on Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim Brewer a closer look along with these discounted K-Cup packs. We also have a deep deal available on the AmazonBasics espresso machine, but be sure to browse through our latest coffee feature for even more ideas and affordable accessories.

More on the Cuisinart Tastefully Revitalize Tea Kettle:

Boiling Whistle: Pleasant whistling sound reliably signals boiling water Ergonomic Handle: Soft grip handle makes pouring safe and easy Stainless Steel Construction: Satin-finish stainless steel exterior is combined with a nonreactive interior that is corrosion proof

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!