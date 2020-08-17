K-cup coffee pod packs from $20: Amazon, Starbucks, and more up to 25% off

Amazon is now offering 100-packs of its Solimo Light Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods for $22.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $30, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a great opportunity to stock up with 100 light roast coffee pods at a big-time discount. Described as having “subtle nutty and fruity notes,” this is 100% Arabica coffee in K-cup pods compatible with all 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig brewers (as well as other K-Cup-ready machines). Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers. More coffee pod deals and details below.

However, if the Solimo brand pods aren’t working for you, Best Buy has a wide selection of options on sale for today only starting from $19.99. Regularly up at $29 or so, you’ll find a host of 44- to 48-packs from Swiss Miss, Green Mountain, Starbucks, The Original Donut Shop, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 and be sure to jump in now as these offers are already starting to sell out.

Speaking of K-Cups, we stil have Keurig’s space-saving K-Slim Brewer is down at $70. But if you’re looking to move away from pod-based machines, take a look at this deal on the AmazonBasics espresso machine and the GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro. You’ll also want browse through our latest coffee feature for additional ideas.

More on the Solimo Light Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods:

100 Light Roast coffee pods

Light roast coffee with clean, smooth finish

A hot, refreshing, bright cup of coffee, made with a light medium roast coffee that has some subtle nutty and fruity notes

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!