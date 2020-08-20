LG’s TONE Free Wireless Earbuds pack a UV disinfecting case at $105 (Save $45)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds for $104.99 shipped once added to your cart. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. LG’s TONE Free sport the oh-so popular true wireless design you’d expect from a modern pair of earbuds and complement that with IPX4 water-resistance and 6-hours of playback, or upwards of 18 with the included case. Alongside just supporting Qi wireless charging, the case also has built-in UV light that’s said to kill 99.9% of bacteria on the earbuds in-between listening sessions. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage from earlier in the year. Head below for more.

A more affordable option to consider would be going with the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds for $40 at Amazon. This alternative ditches the built-in UV light features on the lead deal, but still delivers up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, as well as IPX7 water-resistance.

We still have some discounted earbuds in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup that are worth a look. Pioneer also just debuted a new pair of DJ headphones that stand out with some colorful customization packs, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage from earlier.

LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds feature:

Immerse yourself in your favorite playlist while on the go with the TONE Free Wireless Earbuds. These lightweight stick style earbuds are ergonomically designed to stay in your ear for comfortable, all-day wear. The soft, medical-grade silicone ear-gels are made with non-toxic, hypoallergenic material. It s compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri. And, its IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!