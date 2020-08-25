Osprey Farpoint 70 Men’s Travel Backpack now $70 (Reg. $200) + more from $30

Today only, Woot is offering some great deals on Osprey backpacks and luggage. You can score the Osprey Farpoint 70 Men’s Travel Backpack for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200, it can be had for around $120 or so via third-party sellers on Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. “From the streets of Buenos Aires to the foothills of the Andes,” Osprey’s Farpoint 70 is ready for wherever your adventures might take you. Alongside the ripstop nylon construction and lockable laptop/tablet sleeve, this model sports removable sleeping pad straps, lockable sliders on the main zipper, dual front compression straps and mesh pockets, stowaway back panel, a harness, and hip belt with “zippered rear flap for protection,” plus much more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Osprey Woot sale today for additional deals at over 50% off. The Osprey Daylite Daypack, for example, is down at $29.99 Prime shipped, which is roughly 40% off the regular price tag, $20 below Amazon’s listing on the red colorway, and the best we can find on the 4+ star-rated backpack.

However, there are plenty of notable bag deals going around right now. Those include notable offers on the Under Armour Team Hustle 3.0 Backpack, up to 30% off adidas duffles and backpacks, and some AmazonBasics options as part of its back to school event. Also, be sure to check out the new Moment Travelwear line starting from $39.

More on the Osprey Farpoint 70 Men’s Travel Backpack:

From the streets of Buenos Aires to the foothills of the Andes, Osprey’s Farpoint® 70 is ready for anything. Go ahead and fill it up with heavy mountain gear. The LightWire frame suspension transfers the load from harness to hipbelt. A mesh backpanel improves ventilation and the mesh on the harness and hipbelt reduces chafing under load. The entire suspension stows away under a zippered panel creating a sleek silhouette for transport.

