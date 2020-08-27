We are now ready to collect all of Thursday’s best Android app deals. In case you’re new around here, every afternoon we scour the internet for all of the most notable deals on Android games, apps, and icon packs so you never have to pay full price. Today’s collection has some great offers on titles including The House of Da Vinci, Hidden Folks, Meeting Notes Taker, Football Manager 2020, Meteorfall: Journeys, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We still have ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4, Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10/+, and the latest TCL Android smartphones. While the wearable deals are alive and well with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 and Fossil hybrid smartwatches from $62, today we spotted Skagen’s Stainless Steel Falster 2 down at $99 as well. This afternoon’s storage deals are headlined by Samsung’s EVO 256GB microSDXC card and WD’s My Cloud NAS, but you’ll want to dig into our Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional charging and audio gear.

Today’s best game deals: Mega Man 19-game bundle $40, Rainbow Six Siege $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on The House of Da Vinci :

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance…Brain twisters and baffling riddles are all based on Leonardo’s inventions…Navigate Leonardo’s workshop intuitively. Playing the game couldn’t be more fun…War machines, complex lockboxes, mechanical puzzles, room escapes will all test your skills.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!