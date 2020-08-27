Originally talked about earlier this year, Star Wars: Squadrons is an aerial space combat game that puts you in the pilot seat. While we’ve seen multiplayer gameplay before, today was the first time that we’ve had a glimpse as to what the single-player campaign mode will hold. This first-person aerial combat game is fully designed for virtual reality, and that includes the entirety of the story, as well. There are no major spoilers here, so keep reading to find out what you can expect in the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player campaign story.

Play as both sides during the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player campaign

While Star Wars: Squadrons explores a deep-seated rivalry between the New Republic and the imposing Galactic Empire, you’ll play on both sides of the fence throughout the story. Our first glimpse at the single-player story takes place early in the game, and reveals no spoilers. The Imperial mission stars Admiral Rae Sloane, the highest-ranking officer in the Imperial Navy. She provides Terisa Kerril with her most important mission of the way yet: find and eliminate Project Starhawk. Through the minute or so gameplay that we see, the space battles are epic and expansive, with your task changing sometimes mid-flight.

Throughout the story, you’ll change perspectives often, sometimes flying with the Vanguard Squadron of the New Republic, and other times with the Titan Squadron of the Empire. This gives you a chance to master flying ships from both sides, and helps to further bring you deeper into the story.

While you might know the eventual outcome, your characters do not

Star Wars: Squadrons takes place a few months after the Battle of Endor, which is a scene Star Wars fans will know well. We, as the audience, likely know how this whole story plays out, but our characters have no idea what’s going on. In their view, there’s a lot of uncertainty, according to the developers. The New Republic is brand-new and only recently changed from the rebellion it was born out of into a legitimate government, but with a galactic war on its hands. The Empire, now without an Emperor, is starting to lose its grip. There’s a deep-seated story here, all played out from a perspective we never got a chance to see before now. And, the best part is that we get to play a role in the outcome, which is something that Star Wars fans rarely have a chance to do.

When does Star Wars: Squadrons launch?

Star Wars: Squadrons comes to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on October 2, and it’ll cost $39.99 on each respective platform. If you’re hyped for the new game, be sure to pre-order, as those who pick it up early will have extra bonus content in-game at launch.

