eBay coupons stack for big savings on Apple TV, accessories, more (Refurb)

eBay is currently taking an extra 25% off various Apple products and accessories when promo code PARTYFOR25 is applied during checkout. This offer stacks on top of another 15% off promotion eBay is running for various technology. Applying the promo code brings Apple TV 4K 64GB down to $117.80 shipped in refurbished condition via VIPOutlet. Regularly $199 at retailers like B&H, this is a rare discount on Apple’s streaming media player. Apple TV 4K offers access to all of the most popular media services like Netflix, Hulu, and others. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup. Siri control is yet another feature that takes Apple TV to a whole different level, making it easy to quickly search for content without typing in titles. This model is listed in “Grade A” condition and includes a 90-day return window if anything seems off. More below.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio in open-box condition drops to $113.60 with code PARTYFOR25. Typically $179, this smart folio adds another level of functionality to your 2nd-generation iPad Pro with a full QWERTY keyboard. The folio design brings some extra protection, as well, to the mix. You’ll find the same 90-day warranty here as well.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

