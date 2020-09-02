Twelve South’s MagicBridge falls to best price in 6-months at $30 (Save 26%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South MagicBridge for $29.75 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks the best we’ve seen in over 6-months. Whether you picked up one of Apple’s latest iMacs or are just looking to tame an existing setup, Twelve South’s MagicBridge is an essential add-on. It’ll neatly organize Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 and Keyboard into one streamlined package. It’s made of a matching white plastic that will pair with the look of Apple’s peripherals. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 260 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those looking to bring some added ergonomics to their Apple setup instead will want to take a look at this Magic Trackpad 2 wrist rest at $20 instead. You’re not getting the same features from the lead deal that combines the keyboard and trackpad into a single unit, but will benefit from a more comfortable experience. It is comprised of a soft silicone and comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating from over 160 customers.

If it’s more Twelve South accessories you’re after, be sure to dive into our roundup from earlier in the week. There you’ll find up to 33% in savings on various accessories for your Mac, iPad, and more. The go hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to build out a work from home or back to school setup.

Twelve South MagicBridge features:

Ever notice the Wireless Keyboard & Trackpad 2 look like they were supposed to go together? By connecting these profile twins, you’ll create one larger keyboard that’s much easier to use than the smaller pieces by themselves. Also, when your trackpad is predictably beside your keys – you can find it with your fingers without looking down. Touch-typing is now Touch-tracking. Cleaner, faster, more stable control. Now that’s magic.

