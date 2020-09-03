All of today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. Every afternoon we scour Google Play and beyond for the best price drops so you’re never forced to pay full price for mobile games and apps. In today’s collection, we are learning new languages, diving in to turn-based historical simulations, ridding the kingdom of monsters, and decking out our handsets with free icon packs. Highlights include Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight, Learn French with MosaLingua, Marble Age, Bronze Age, and more. Hit the jump to browse through all of today’s best Android app deals.

Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight is an RPG Platformer to experience unique and exciting challenges. The main character, a young knight, has to pass through the huge variety of dungeon obstacles. Support him in his hard way by receiving and accomplishing new challenges. Find and explore hidden areas of the kingdom. Get the powerful sword ready and fight for the hero against monsters, zombies, skeletons, warriors, and many villains. Prepare for the numerous boss fights and resistance to their insidious magic, aimed to stop you.

