Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop delivers a mobile rig at $900

- Sep. 4th 2020 7:24 am ET

$900
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop 4.5GHz/16GB/256GB for $899.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, today’s deal $150 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For mid-range gamers looking to go beyond a budget offering, this model is certainly worth a gander. Notable features here include a 15.6-inch HD display that’s backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, a 4.5GHz processor, and more. There’s a 256GB NVMe SSD inside providing fast storage for your favorite games. Rated 4.6/5 stars by 700 Amazon reviewers.

Take your savings today and upgrade your audio setup with a fresh pair of speakers. This bundle from Cyber Acoustics at $50 offers integrated gaming lights and a subwoofer, making it both affordable and a solid means for improving your setup. Not mention, it has stellar ratings from nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

As always, our PC gaming guide is being constantly updated with all of the best deals on accessories and more. Don’t miss all of our top picks from Dell’s back to school sale for more price drops on gaming essentials.

Acer Nitro 5 features:

  • 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 4.5GHz)
  • 15.6″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Display | 144Hz Refresh Rate | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • 16GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory | 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M.2 Slots – 1 Slot Open for Easy Upgrades) & 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay

