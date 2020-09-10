Cosmic Express for iOS hits all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $5)

- Sep. 10th 2020 5:10 pm ET

Cosmic Express for iOS is a puzzler where players must plan out train routes for the “world’s most awkward space colony.” It’s “cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels.” Better yet, it is now on sale for $1. Regularly $5, today’s offer is a new all-time low on the App Store and the first notable price drop since March. Completely void of in-app purchases or ads, all of the game’s content is unlocked with a single $1 purchase today. And you’ll also find the developer’s other highly-rated puzzler, A Good Snowman, down at $1 as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Cosmic Express isn’t the only notable iOS price drop live today. With a quick browse through this morning’s roundup, you’ll find big-time price drops on titles like Door Kickers, Assassin’s Creed Identity, One Finger Death Punch II, Implosion – Never Lose Hope, Doom & Destiny Advanced, and more. You’ll also want to check out recent announcements for the new Pokémon Go-like Witcher Monster Slayer game for iOS and the upcoming Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds mobile MMO. 

And here are all of today’s best console deals if you prefer to do your gaming on the big screen.

More on Cosmic Express:

Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony, from the minds behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and the art of Tyu from Klondike. It’s cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels. No in-app-purchases or ads. iPhone 5S, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 or later recommended.

