Alexa and Fire TV 4K reside in the Anker Nebula Soundbar: $160 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Anker Nebula Soundbar for $159.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $35. Not only does this soundbar aim to upgrade your TV’s audio, it simultaneously makes it smarter thanks to its integration of a Fire TV 4K streaming media player. This makes it a cinch to watch everything from Hulu to Netflix while also ensuring you can quickly control your smart home using the included voice remote. Its 2.1-channel design merges two speakers with dual subwoofers to create 100-watts of “room-filling cinematic sound.” Connectivity options include digital optical, HDMI, AUX, and Bluetooth. Swing by our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of shoppers.

Continue your living room refresh with the discounted Novogratz Mid-Century Modern TV Stand for $201. This Amazon deal shaves $59 off and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. Bringing it into your home will add a mid-century modern look to your space that’s also ready to uphold televisions weighing up to 95-pounds.

With all of that out of the way, it’s finally time to sit down on Amazon’s Rivet Sloane Loveseat. It caught our eye a couple days back when it was $210 off, but has since fallen further to now offer $285 in savings. This piece will features an emerald green appearance that’s bound to uplift and add some color to your space.

Anker Nebula Soundbar features:

Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

