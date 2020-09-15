Sabrent’s 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock falls to new Amazon low at $131 (45% off)

- Sep. 15th 2020 8:26 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $130.97 shipped. Typically fetching $240, today’s offer beats our previous menton by $10, saves you 45%, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sabrent’s docking station brings 10 additional ports to your Mac or PC centered around its Thunderbolt 3 interface. On top of five USB 3.0 ports and a 4K 60Hz HDMI output, you’re also looking at Gigabit Ethernet, another Thunderbolt 3 port, an SD card reader, and more. There’s also 60W power passthrough for achieving a minimalist single cable desk setup. Over 60% of customers have 4+ star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Sabrent’s featured dock is one of the most affordable Thunderbolt 3 offerings out there, but if you’re looking for something more portable, Belkin’s Mini Dock at $127 may be a better buy at a similar price point. Or you could just go with a USB-C alternative like Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 Hub at $27 to save some real cash. You’re looking at dual USB 3.0 slots alongside 4K 30Hz HDMI, SD card readers, and two USB-C ports.

Over in our Anker roundup from yesterday, you’ll find an additional way to supplement your machine’s I/O selection, among plenty of other must-have accessories. That’s on top of all the other discounts you’ll find in our Mac accessories guide.

Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

The Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station with USB-C Power Delivery up to 60W Charging for Windows/MacOS Devices – Dual-4K Display (DS-TH3C) is designed for your extra connectivity demands. With this docking station, you can take advantage of high-end 4k resolutions and the fastest transfer speeds possible. USB-C Charging technology delivers charging power to your laptop and devices with one single cable connected to your computers Thunderbolt interface.

